AHERN KENNETH RICHARD AHERN, SR. (82) Of Dale City, VA, passed away on March 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Joanne (Conway) Ahern. His beloved children, Kenneth Jr. (Brenda), Douglas (Roxanne), Scott (Kathy), and Kelly Ann, and was "Papa" to his cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Patrick, Natalie, Joseph, Elizabeth, Joshua, and Connor. Ken was predeceased by his parents Roberta and Walter Ahern and his sister Donna. He is survived by his siblings, Judith, Walter, David, Mary, Denise, and Jimmy and many nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends. Born in South Boston, Massachusetts, May 18, 1937, Ken attended South Boston High School and served in the United States Navy. Following his service to our country, Ken worked for United Airlines and then dedicated 30 years of his life to the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) as an Assistant General Chairman/Union Representative in the airline industry. In his retirement address, Ken wrote, "My love for and belief in union- ism comes from the sheer joy of helping people." A firm believer in the democratic process, Ken was a strong advocate in encouraging everyone to vote in elections. Ken retired in 1998, enjoying time with family, cruising on the Potomac River on his boat "Southie" with his Southie girl (Joni), and playing golf with his friends. A devoted family man, Ken never forgot his Southie roots and was always Boston Proud and Strong. Go Red Sox and Patriots! Ken's last days were spent with the loving and compassionate nurses, specialists, and techs at Sentara Northern Virginia Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. The family requests that in place of flowers donations be made to The Autism Society (https://www.autism-society.org/), Guide Dogs of America (https://www.guidedogsofamerica.org/) or the (https://www.cancer.org/
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 2, 2020