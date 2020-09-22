1/
KENNETH "Poochie" BROWN
Kenneth Sylvester Brown (Age 67) "Poochie"
Born on May 29, 1953, of South Carolina and died August 23, 2020 at Hill Heaven Nursing Home. Poochie leaves to mourn his mother Inetha Martin; brother Carroll Shumpert; sisters Carolyn Shumpert, Peggy Wilson, and Priscilla Davis; and his aunt Rebecca, uncle Fred Blanding and uncle Harry Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his stepfather Roscoe Martin and three siblings, Willis Brown Sr., Rose Ann Brown, and Michael Shumpert. On Thursday, September 17, 2020, visitation is at 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Service starts at 10 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785.Interment Maryland National Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
