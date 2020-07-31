

Kenneth R. Burch

Kenneth R. Burch, 87, of Lakeland, FL passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Muskegon, MI on February 1, 1933 to Percy and Rose (Grimm) Burch. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gloria (Start) Burch; four children, Richard, David, William, and Diana Warfield; seven grandchildren, Richard II, Justin, Andrew, Shane, Ben, Joseph Robert (JR) Warfield, and Dawn Warfield; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Don Burch and Jack Burch.Ken was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Beverly Freye, Gerrie Anderson, and Shirley Kuberski; and his son, Kenneth Alan Burch. Upon graduation from Muskegon High School, Ken joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He had a dedicated 20-year career, with duties ranging from control tower operator to personnel administrator at the Pentagon and the 89th Military Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base. Ken also enjoyed a long career with Giant Food as a Department Manager until his retirement in 1989. Ken and his wife, Gloria retired to Lakeland FL, where he enjoyed camping, gardening, and reading. He was also an avid walker and dog lover. Summers were spent with family and friends in Solomons, MD. A memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken's name to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127.



