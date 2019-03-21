KENNETH MICHAEL CANTERBURY
September 22, 1974- March 10, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Canterbury announces his sudden passing on March 10, 2019. He leaves to cherish, his wife, Mimi, sons, Dominic, Julian, Michael and daughter, Lillianna, all of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by his father, Michael of McKeesport, PA and brother, Carl (Monalisa) of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Donna, brother, Keith and sisters, Leslie Pendergraph and Faith Anne. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on March 22, 2019 at Chambers Funeral Home, 5801 Cleveland Ave., Riverdale, MD 20737.