KENNETH CHARLES COLEMAN (Age 36)
Passed away at his home during the early hours of May 30, 2020, of a fatal seizure. Kenneth was born in Fairfax Hospital and grew up and lived in Reston, VA. He had a rare pediatric stroke at age 3 months and had valiantly fought the resultant sporadic seizures his entire life. Ken was a 2002 graduate of Chantilly High School, attended Northern Virginia Community College, and was trained and certified as a multi-level computer hardware technician. He worked as a field repair technician for Worldwide Technical Services doing three of the things he loved to do: driving his car, fixing computers, and helping people. During the corona pandemic, Ken went proudly and happily to work every day, keeping essential businesses and home workers up and running. He was also a very proud third-generation Eagle Scout who was deeply loved for his great heart, subtle humor, and sweet nature. Ken is survived by his mother, Ann Coleman; his father and stepmother, Greg Coleman and Pam Coleman; and his younger siblings, Tory Coleman and Christopher Coleman. Ken will also be sadly missed by aunts, uncles, in-laws, and many loving cousins and their children who loved to play with him - just as he loved to be with them. His family, his extended Boy Scout family, trivia team, and many friends will miss this kind, gentle man who was always quietly there for them. A virtual celebration of Ken's life will be held Friday, June 12, 2 p.m., at gatheringus.com. All are welcome to attend and participate via the internet. In lieu of flowers, a memory gift may be made in Ken's name to the Boy Scouts of America (donations.scouting.org/#/national). Please visit the online guestbook at www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.