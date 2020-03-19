

KENNETH WILLIAM CRIST



On Friday, March 13, 2020 of Lehigh Acres, Florida, formerly of Lewisdale, MD. Loving husband of Lillian Wolf Crist for 61 years. Beloved father of Janice, Debra, Kenneth, Sharon and Billy. Adored son of the late Lester and Amy Sartain Crist. Ken also leaves to cherish his memory six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild whom he loved dearly. He left his legacy as a coach for Lewisdale University Park Boys and Girls Club for many young men playing football and baseball. He was an avid duckpin bowler and proud season ticket holder of the Washington Redskins since the 1950's. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Boys and Girls Club of America, National Headquarters, 1275 Peachtree Street, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30309.