Kenneth Raymond Dant,89, of Lovettsville, Virginia passed from this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Country Meadows of Frederick, MD. Born on June 25, 1930 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., he is the son of Raymond William Dant and Mary Dant.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia G. Dant. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bonnie Giuffre and husband Michael, Steve Dant and wife Denise, his brother Donald Dant and sister Janet Daymude. His grandchildren include Jaime Senesi, Lisa Wahl, Kyle Dant and Michelle Small. He has six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Roberta Broughman and husband Wayne, son, James K Dant, twin daughters (who passed shortly after their birth), sisters Joyce Burgess and Joan Hemminger, and grandson Joseph Dant.

Kenneth served his country as a member of the D.C. National Guard and as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.

He was employed with the U.S. Geological Survey until his retirement in January 1986. He was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club International Foundation -the highest form of recognition conferred by the foundation for his dedication and hard work with the Lovettsville Lions Club.

Ken coached little league sports for many years. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and was an avid golfer. Ken is well known for his kindness and integrity. He was very much loved, and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Ken attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Petersville, Md. where he will be laid to rest.

A public Celebration of Ken's Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Hospice of Frederick County, MD or to St. Mary's Church in Petersville, MD or to the .

