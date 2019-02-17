

Major General Kenneth E. Dohleman

US Army (Ret.)



Passed away on November 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on September 16, 1926 and grew up on a farm near Cayuga, IL. After graduation from Pontiac (IL) High School he was inducted into the Army in 1944. He was commissioned as an infantry officer in 1946 and served until retirement as a Major General in 1983. His assignments included four tours in Korea and one each in Vietnam, Dominican Republic, Alaska, Japan and Germany. He was assigned for eight years in and around Washington DC and retired there. For most of his 39 years in the Army, he was a trainer: teaching young soldiers how to fight, to stay alive and how to win. In retirement in Northern Virginia for 20 years, he was an avid volunteer in the community. In 2004 he moved to Bermuda Village Retirement Community in Davie County, North Carolina. Ken devoted his adult life serving others and our country. He is survived by son, Thomas; daughters, Susan Hunsinger-Cannon and Doreen Nesbit; sister, Annette Finley and brother, Keith Dohleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Anna and Doris; and a brother, Gordon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:45 AM, March 6 at the Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery followed by internment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at