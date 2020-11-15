1/
KENNETH FLYNN Sr.
Kenneth J. Flynn, Sr.  
Of Denton, MD, passed away at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was 83 years old. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Mr. Flynn had joined the US Marines at a young age. He later worked for the DC Transit Authority, retiring in 1997 from a management position. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and the casino in Harrington, DE. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his world. Mr. Flynn Is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor Flynn of Denton; two daughters, Karen Dooley (Patrick) of Grasonville, MD and Kathy Humphries (Dale) of Washington, DC; and two sons, Kenneth J. Flynn, Jr. (Janet) of Mt. Airy MD and Kevin Flynn (Lisa) of Mountain Home, AK; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Frank; and two brothers, Frank Flynn and Richard Flynn. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. at 12 S. Second Street, Denton, Maryland where friends may visit one hour before the service. The interment will be at 2 p.m. that afternoon in the St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery in Clarksville, MD. for the family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 8205 Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie, MD 20715. To offer online condolences, please visitwww.moorefuneralhomepa.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
