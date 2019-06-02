

KENNETH DEAN GOODRICH "Ken"

March 7, 1926-April 26, 2019



On the evening of April 26, 2019, Ken Goodrich passed away at his residence in Washington, DC, surrounded by his wife, Beverly, his children and other family members.

Kenneth Dean "Ken" Goodrich was born in 1926 to his parents Glenn and Evah on their farm near Hoopeston, IL. Soon after graduating high school, Ken enlisted into the Army Air Corps, flying in two relief missions over Japan prior to the end of World War II

After the war, he returned to Illinois and married his high school sweetheart in 1947. Ken received his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Journalism from the University of Illinois . Ken's career took him to Amherst, Massachusetts, and Fort Collins, Colorado. In 1956, Ken and his young family settled in the Washington area. There, he served as an Information Specialist with the US Department of Agriculture, concluding his career with the Agricultural Foreign Service based in Mexico City.

Ken had a love for travel, and a good story. After retiring from Federal service, Ken and Beverly pursued this passion by traveling to all corners of the world. Ken's wit and gentle nature were matched by a quiet grit and stoicism.

Ken is survived by his wife of 72 years, Beverly; their three children, Lisa (married to Dick Bohrer), Chip (married to Sally Goodrich), and David (married to Sandy Goodrich); five grandchildren, Katie (Bohrer) Joselow, Jon Bohrer, Emily (Goodrich) Dodson, Erik and Mason Goodrich; and four great- grandchildren, Bodie and Cyrus Dodson, Grace Goodrich, and Eloise Joselow.

Service will be private.