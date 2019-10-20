Kenneth Harrington
"Ken" (Age 74)
Died on October 17, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Ken was born in Glasgow, Scotland and grew up in Buffalo, NY. He and his wife have lived in Herndon, VA for 34 years. Ken served in the US Navy
and was employed in the telecommunications industry. He was an avid woodworker and worked part time in the wood shop at the Reston Community Center. He was a member of the Washington Woodworker's Guild and the Society of American Period Furniture Makers (SAPFM.) Ken is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sharon Wardle Harrington; sons, Christopher M (Julie) Harrington, Kenneth M (Jennifer) Harrington, and Daniel J "D.J." (Kelly) Harrington from his previous marriage to Dale Earl Denner; grandfather to Jessica (Daniel) Cookinham, Christopher Harrington, Kaitlyn Harrington, Briana Harrington, Abigail Harrington, Savana Harrington, and great-grandfather to Lilly Cookinham and Connor Cookinham. He is also survived by his siblings, Christine (William) Hilliker, James C Harrington, Jr., Moira (David) Lane; and brother-in-law, Eric L (Marion) Wardle, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Ken on Monday, October 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Reston Community Center, 2310 Colts Neck Rd, Reston, VA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken's memory to the or the PBS Foundation. More info and condolences at