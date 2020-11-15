1/1
KENNETH HARRIS Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Alan Harris, Sr.  
The second of four children of Ellsworth Harris, Sr. and Mary Ella (Holloway) Harris, died on November 3, 2020. Kenneth was a 27 year veteran of the US Air Force, working most recently at Malcolm Grow Medical Center (Andrews AFB) and Greater Southeast Community Hospital (DC) after his retirement. Kenneth is survived by his only remaining sibling, Marian Gray; his sons Kenneth, Jr. and David M.; his stepsons Joseph A. Myers, III and Kione L. Reid; his stepdaughter Brittany Reid; nieces Leslie Adams and Christina Green,; nephews Carl M. Harris, Jr. and Christopher Gray; and several grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Kenneth's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, 20745. Interment with military honors at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 01:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
01:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved