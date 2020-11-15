

Kenneth Alan Harris, Sr.

The second of four children of Ellsworth Harris, Sr. and Mary Ella (Holloway) Harris, died on November 3, 2020. Kenneth was a 27 year veteran of the US Air Force, working most recently at Malcolm Grow Medical Center (Andrews AFB) and Greater Southeast Community Hospital (DC) after his retirement. Kenneth is survived by his only remaining sibling, Marian Gray; his sons Kenneth, Jr. and David M.; his stepsons Joseph A. Myers, III and Kione L. Reid; his stepdaughter Brittany Reid; nieces Leslie Adams and Christina Green,; nephews Carl M. Harris, Jr. and Christopher Gray; and several grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Kenneth's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, 20745. Interment with military honors at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.



