

KENNETH EDWARD HILL, JR. "Ken"



Of Gainesville, VA, passed away on May 1, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Gabriella Hill; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Steven Shipe; and four grandchildren: Matthew and Daniel Hill; and Ryan and Megan Shipe. He also leaves behind his sister, Linda (Hill) Vesho, and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John McGovern.

Ken was a graduate of Yale University , where he received his B.A. in History and a graduate of George Washington University where he received his MBA. He also served proudly in the U.S. Navy . His career included 25 years at IBM as well as running his own business as an income tax preparer.

Ken loved his church and serving the community. He also loved sports and helped coach his children's teams during their school years.

A memorial service will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2351 Hunter Mill Rd., Vienna, VA on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2 p.m., followed by a private interment at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of the National Capital Area or . Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at