KENNETH JEFFRIES III
1932 - 2020
Kenneth Ivinson Jeffries, III  
Died in Bethesda on August 21, 2020. Ken was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 27, 1932. He graduated from Oak Park High in 1949, and received a degree from a Dominican seminary near Chicago in 1954. He was a devout convert to Catholicism. In 1959, Ken earned a Masters in political science at University of Pennsylvania, and then began a lifelong career in civil service. After a brief stint with USAID, he spent most of his career at NASA.  Ken met his wife Melpomeni at University of Pennseylvania, and they married in 1960. They had their first two children, Steve and Sarah, while Ken was stationed in Houston, and third, Chris, after the family moved to Bethesda in 1966. Ken discovered backpacking in the early 70's, and spent many weekends on the Appalachian Trail thereafter. He served as a trail supervisor with the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club for many years, and enjoyed organizing and leading expeditions on the Trail. After retirement, Ken volunteered as a counselor at the Catholic Information Center in Washington. Ken is survived by his wife, Melpomeni; his sisters Barbara and Marianne; his children Steve (Rachel) Jeffries, Sarah (Steve) Jeffries and Chris Jeffries; and his grandchildren Lucy, Beatrice, Mia, Alex and Nathaniel. In lieu of service, his ashes will be scattered along the Appalachian Trail.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
