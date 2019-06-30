The Washington Post

KENNETH B. JENKINS, SR. (Age 86)  

On June 25, 2019, transitioned to eternal life in the spirit. Survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sylvia Jenkins; siblings, Franklin Jenkins, Lendora Caldwell, Jackie Hall; children, Kenneth Jr., Vincent, Sherrell, and Marisa Jenkins, Valerie Falade, and Michelle Mungo; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, extended family and friends. The funeral will be on Tuesday July 2 at Holy Temple Church of Christ, 439 12th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003. Viewing from 10:00-11:00a.m. and service will start immediately after at 11:00 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery
Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
