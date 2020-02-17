The Washington Post

Entered into eternal rest on February 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, Khalie (Natalie), Kynai, Kenneth Jr. and Kristin; two stepdaughters, four sisters, one brother, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 18 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th St. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2020
