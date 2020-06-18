KENNETH JOHNSON
KENNETH L. JOHNSON  
Kenneth peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on June 8, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Jacqueline F. Johnson; daughter Sherry Johnson of Lanham, MD; son Victor Johnson, daughter-in-law Destannie of Potomac, MD, granddaughters, Olivia, Leah, Victoria and grandson Landon Johnson; sisters, Phyllis McIver, Montross, VA and Rene Thomas (Essex), Leesburg, VA; Aunt Mary Lloyd of Accokeek, MD., nieces, nephews, a host of relatives and friends. Private viewing at Snowden Funeral Home by family only. Interment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Aspen Hill, Maryland. snowdencares.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
