KENNETH JOHNSON

KENNETH L. JOHNSON
Kenneth peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on June 8, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Jacqueline F. Johnson; daughter Sherry Johnson of Lanham, MD; son Victor Johnson, daughter-in-law Destannie of Potomac, MD, granddaughters, Olivia, Leah, Victoria and grandson Landon Johnson; sisters, Phyllis McIver, Montross, VA and Rene Thomas (Essex), Leesburg, VA; Aunt Mary Lloyd of Accokeek, MD., nieces, nephews, a host of relatives and friends. Private viewing at Snowden Funeral Home by family only. Interment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Aspen Hill, Maryland. snowdencares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.