KENNETH "Ice" JONES
Kenneth B. Jones "Ice"  
Youngest son of the late George and Lily Jones, transitioned on Monday, May 18, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, one sister, Valorie; three brothers, Rashad, Darren (LaVonne), and Lawrence; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Horton Chapel, 600 Kennedy Street NW, Washington, DC. Private interment Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery.


Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
