KENNETH JONES
Kenneth Aubrey Jones  
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Jones and Ericka Jones (Erma F. Jones, their mother); granddaughter, Athena; his loving mate, Mary Garner and extended family, Andrea Anderson, Anthony Jones, Anita Garner and an extended host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two nephews and a niece, other relatives and friends. Mr. Jones may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, September 2, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
10:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
SEP
2
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
