KEnneth r. kee
On Friday August 2, 2019, Ken Kee peacefully passed away at the age of 83. He was born on December 24th, 1935 to Harrison and Eleanor Kee in Boston, Massachusetts. Ken served in the United States Air Force
during the Korean War
as a medical specialist. After his military service, Ken attended Syracuse University, and in 1965 he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business. In 1975, he and his family moved to Virginia, where he became the Director of Personnel for the City of Portsmouth, VA. Throughout his life, Ken has been known as an avid reader, coffee lover, and cookie enthusiast. Ken now joins his loving wife of 47 years, Tamara, who died in 2005, as well as his brother, Harrison, and sister Eleanor who also preceded him in death. Ken is survived by his sister, Nancy; son, David; daughter-in-law, Carol; grandson, Harrison and his wife Megan; granddaughter, Rachel; and great-granddaughter, Piper. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Parkinson's Foundations, www.parkinson.org