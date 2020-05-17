KENNETH MITCHELL KENT, MD, PhD
Kenneth Mitchell Kent, MD, PhD, of Potomac, MD, a prominent interventional cardiologist in the Washington, DC area since 1977, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born July 19, 1938 in Tifton, GA to the late Joe and Allene Kent, he graduated and received his degrees from Emory University. Beloved husband of 34 years of Carolyn Jane Ewels; devoted father of Mark Stephen Kent (wife, Carolyn Lex, MD), Laura Kent Gordon, Elizabeth Hartwell Kent, Christopher John Kent and Stephen Mitchell Kent; cherished grandfather of Katie, Maisie and Laura Grace. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Desert Isle Biological Laboratory (www.mdibl.org
) or Potomac Presbyterian Church, 10301 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854. For full obituary and to view the family guest book, please see: