Husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and scholar Kenneth Kolson died peacefully on March 23, 2020 in Alexandria with his wife of 50 years at his side. He was 74 years old, and the cause was complications from Parkinson's disease. Ken was born in Braddock, PA., the only child of Edward and Josephine Kolson, and grew up in Meadville, PA. He received a bachelor's degree from Allegheny College in 1965 and went on to earn a doctorate in political science from the University of Kentucky. His academic career began in 1970 at Hiram College, where he became a tenured faculty member and rose to the rank of associate professor. In 1985, an invitation to join the staff of the National Endowment for the Humanities drew him and is family from Ohio to the Washington, D.C area. Holding positions first in the Division of Education and then in the Division of Research, Ken deeply valued the work and mission of the NEH. During his tenure there, he also held a three-month John Adams Fellowship at the University of London, and his book, Big Plans: The Allure and Folly of Urban Design, was published by Johns Hopkins University Press in 2002. After retiring from government service in 2007, Ken joined Ohio State University as director of the Washington Academic Internship Program of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs. In this role, he taught and advised undergraduate students seeking to follow Sen. Glenn into careers in public service. Ken cherished the opportunity this position gave him to further Sen. Glenn's legacy of public service. In 2016-2017, he served as Vice President for Policy at the American Council of Trustees and Alumni. Capping his long academic career were Fulbright fellowships in 2006 in Finland, where he taught at the University of Oulu, and in 2014 in Lithuania, where he taught at Siauliai University. Ken loved his family deeply, and he was never happier than when gathered with them around a holiday table. He was a lifelong baseball aficionado and a stalwart Cleveland Indians fan. Surviving him are his wife, Jane, daughter, Amanda (Lawrence), son, Teddy, grandson, Nick, sister-in-law, Kate (Bill), and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Those who wish may make a gift in Ken's memory to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Foundation, in care of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1608 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22301, or the Washington Academic Internship Program Support Fund (please make check payable to the Ohio State University Foundation and write WAIP Support Fund #313493 in the notation line), at P. O. Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271-0811.

