

Kenneth J. Kraft (Age 76)



Died peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Burlington, NC. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he lived in Drexel Hill and Linden, NJ, and spent some of his youth with family stationed in Seoul, South Korea. He earned a B.A. in Political Science and Asian Studies from American University, Washington, DC, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Ken was a long-time resident of Northern Virginia, where he worked as an expert on Southeast Asia for many years, both with the Federal Research Division of the Library of Congress and in private industry. He enjoyed photography, the ocean, traveling, practical jokes, and stamp and coin collecting. A long-time Washington Redskins fan, he wore his jersey watching games at home even in recent years.