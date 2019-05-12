

KENNETH JOHN LEGGETT (Age 89)



Of Camp Springs, MD passed away May 4, 2019 in Clinton, MD. Survived by a son, Keith James Leggett; daughters by marriage Victoria Nisbet and Teresa Ridgeway; sister-in-law Teresa Osborne; niece Carol Hurley; nephew Ronnie Leggett; niece Kris Bowman; his grandson's widow Rosa Magali (Maggie) Morales and several cousins, grandchildren, grandnephews and grandnieces. He was predeceased by both of his wives, the late Remona Osborne and Rita Babb; younger brother Walter; and daughter by marriage, Debbie Babb. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14 at Lee Funeral Home, Inc., 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at First Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 6936 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD, followed by Honors and Interment in Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Camp Springs, MD or to the . Online condolences