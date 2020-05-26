

Rev. KENNETH M. DEVINE, SR. (Age 74)

MSG (Ret.) SSG, (A), MTH, M.Ed.



Our beloved Reverend Kenneth M. Devine, Sr. "Rev" of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest in the early morning of May 17, 2020 at his veterans home in Charlotte Hall, MD. He is preceded in death by: parents St. Julian F. Devine and Priscilla T. Devine; brother St. Julian W. Devine and sisters Juliette D. Reid and Francena D. Pinckney. He is survived by daughters, Kimberly M. De Vine, Chrisshone Franklin-Kamma, Alexis D. Cavins; sons Kenneth M. Devine, Jr., Justin W. Devine; brother Rev. Willis B. Devine; sisters Claudell Baxter, Sara Devine, Paulette Collier, Cassandra D. Floyd, Jacquetta E. Devine. He also leaves to mourn, a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews. Special mention is made of nephew Luther Dawkins, and close friends Sen. Robert Mitchell, Benjamin Randall, Reginald Russell, and Clyde Hines. Viewing May 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan St., Charleston, SC 29401, 843-722-3348. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Rev. Kenneth M. Devine, Sr. to Edgewood Baptist Church, 3408 C St. SE, Washington, DC 20019, 202-582-1410.