

KENNETH CORNELIUS MACKEL, SR

(Age 69)



Beloved eldest son of eight children born to the late Harold (Tony) and Ernestine Mackel, Ken Sr. passed away after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer at his home in Spencerville, MD on Monday, September 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Sylvia; his children, Marina Joyner (from a previous marriage), Kenneth II (Julie), Brittany (Robert), and Alex; his brothers and sisters, Ron, Marina (John), Dwight (Beth), Tony (Paula), Sherwood (Cathy), Tracy (Neal); grandchildren, Mia, Myles, Lucas, Miles, and Karai; step mother Thelma; his in laws; a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews; his German family; and many friends near and far. He is preceded in death by his youngest brother, Jules. Ken will be missed more than words can say, along with his always sage advice and willingness to be in position for all of us. He requested that his body be donated to science for study and will be cremated. A private memorial will be planned for a later date.