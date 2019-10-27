

KENNETH JOSE MATHISON RAMIREZ



On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Born October 17, 1934 in Caracas, Venezuela to the late Alberto Mathison and Luisa Amelia Ramirez. Beloved husband of 59 years to Lilian Joyce Vetencourt de Mathison; devoted father of Maria Elena Mathison Vetencourt, Kenneth Jose Mathison Vetencourt, Marisabel Mathison-Boozer Vetencourt and the late Pablo Ignacio Mathison Vetencourt; cherished grandfather of Gabriella Isabel Boozer and Kamron Alexander Farber. Adored brother-in-law of Gustavo Rafael Vetencourt Jimenez, father-in-law of Lou Anthony Boozer and Sofia Mathison.

Memorial visitation will be held at PUMPRHEY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Sunday, November 3 from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD on Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m. The Mathison Family invites you to a Repass Lunch at Normandie Farm Restaurant at 10710 Falls Road, Potomac, MD immediately after the funeral service. Interment will be private at a later date.

For full obituary and to sign the family guest book, please view