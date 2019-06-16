

KENNETH WARREN MATTS

December 1, 1948 ~ May 4, 2019



Ken, A native Virginian whose career was in the financial industry, serving with banks and mortgage institutions, died May 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Warren Matts, former radio and television personality in Washington, DC, known as Matthew Warren, and Cactus Matt, and of the late Dorothy Matts. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhoda; two children, a son, Jason Matts, and his wife, Annette, and a daughter, Kathryn Humbles, and her husband, Andrew, and their two children, Oliver and Florence. He is also survived by his sisters, Sharon and Marcia Matts.

He attended Washington and Lee High School, serving as President of the 1967 Senior Class. While at Washington and Lee, he was a standout on the baseball and football teams and received numerous awards for this service there on and with various other Arlington Country youth teams. Among the awards he received was the prestigious "Arlington County Sportsmanship Award" for 1967.

When Ken died, he was residing in Bedford, VA. The Matts family has arranged a graveside memorial service at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.