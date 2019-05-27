The Washington Post

KENNETH McFARLIN (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville, DE
19975
(302)-436-8421
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Ocean City, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Ocean City, MD
KENNETH E. McFARLIN  

On May 24, 2019, Kenneth E. McFarlin, age 89, of Ocean City, MD and formerly of Oxon Hill, MD. Beloved husband of the late Mae O'Brien McFarlin; loving father of Jacquelyn Minnick, Bradley McFarlin (Kim), Pamela Cole (Darrell) and the late John McFarlin; grandfather of four grandchildren and great-grandfather of one. Mass on Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 100th St., Ocean City, MD. Calling hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin, MD. Donations to Coastal Hospice, c/o Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Ocean City Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 27, Ocean City, MD 21842. Condolences to:
Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
