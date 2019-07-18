KENNETH E. MILLER (Age 99)
On Sunday July 14, 2019 long time resident of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of the late Hilda Miller; loving father of David Miller (Marilus), Dawn Welch, and the late Denise Miller. Survived by one of his three sisters, four of his seven brothers, three grandchildren, one great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by many. A funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 100 W Luray Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301, on Tuesday July 23, at 11 a.m. Interment directly following at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Capital Caring Hospice Services.