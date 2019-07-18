The Washington Post

KENNETH MILLER (1920 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH MILLER.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
100 W. Luray Ave.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

KENNETH E. MILLER (Age 99)  

On Sunday July 14, 2019 long time resident of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of the late Hilda Miller; loving father of David Miller (Marilus), Dawn Welch, and the late Denise Miller. Survived by one of his three sisters, four of his seven brothers, three grandchildren, one great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by many. A funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 100 W Luray Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301, on Tuesday July 23, at 11 a.m. Interment directly following at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Capital Caring Hospice Services.
Published in The Washington Post on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.