KENNETH DOBSON MILLER, JR.
On Monday, February 17, 2020. The beloved husband of Dawn H. Miller; devoted father of Kenneth III, Ryan (Ashley) and Paul (Ashley) Miller; brother of Kathleen Green, Rosemary (Kenneth) Katschke, Clayton (Carol) Miller, Carolyn (George) Counnas, Lenore (Arnie) Butay, and the late Marin Ross Miller; sisters-in-law, April (Steve) Eisel and Wynne McKenna; and three grandsons: Braeden, Devin, Mason and a granddaughter on the way: Rowan. Friends are invited to celebrate Ken's life with his family on Sunday, February 23 from 12 p.m.to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A memorial service will be held at Davidsonville United Methodist Church, 819 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Monday, February 24 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at: