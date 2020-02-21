The Washington Post

Kenneth Miller

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Davidsonville United Methodist Church
819 W. Central Ave.
Davidsonville, MD
View Map
Notice
KENNETH DOBSON MILLER, JR.  

On Monday, February 17, 2020. The beloved husband of Dawn H. Miller; devoted father of Kenneth III, Ryan (Ashley) and Paul (Ashley) Miller; brother of Kathleen Green, Rosemary (Kenneth) Katschke, Clayton (Carol) Miller, Carolyn (George) Counnas, Lenore (Arnie) Butay, and the late Marin Ross Miller; sisters-in-law, April (Steve) Eisel and Wynne McKenna; and three grandsons: Braeden, Devin, Mason and a granddaughter on the way: Rowan. Friends are invited to celebrate Ken's life with his family on Sunday, February 23 from 12 p.m.to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A memorial service will be held at Davidsonville United Methodist Church, 819 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Monday, February 24 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at:
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
