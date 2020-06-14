KENNETH MONTAGUE
KENNETH ALLEN MONTAGUE  (Age 70)  
Born in Richmond, VA, and peacefully transitioned on Monday, June 8, 2020. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18 at Freeman's Funeral Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Service will be streamed on Facebook at Freeman Funeral Services, P.A. Interment on July 6 at 9:45 a.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
JUN
18
Service
12:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 877-3733
