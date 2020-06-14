KENNETH MONTAGUE

Or Copy this URL to Share



KENNETH ALLEN MONTAGUE (Age 70)

Born in Richmond, VA, and peacefully transitioned on Monday, June 8, 2020. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18 at Freeman's Funeral Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Service will be streamed on Facebook at Freeman Funeral Services, P.A. Interment on July 6 at 9:45 a.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.



