KENNETH MORELAND
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The beloved husband of Carole F. Moreland; father of Kenneth, Richard, Stephen, Kathleen and the late Patricia; brother to Audrey and the late Evelyn, Alice, and Mildred; grandfather to Richard, Ryan, Dylan, Rebecca, Sarah, Deborah, Ali, Amanda, Miranda; five great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Kenneth's life on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A service will be held on Monday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Davidsonville United Methodist Church, 819 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Rd., Ft. Pierce, FL 34981. Online condolence may be made at: