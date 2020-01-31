The Washington Post

KENNETH MORINA

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinidad Baptist Church
6611 Walker Mill Road
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinidad Baptist Church
6611 Walker Mill Road
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Notice
KENNETH A. MORINA (Age 88)  

Kenneth A. Morina of Washington, DC, transitioned on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, MD. He was the son of the late Wallace and Annie Mae Morina. He leaves to cherish his memories his sons; Tyrone, Sr. (Seena), Darnell (Cynthia); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. On Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at Trinidad Baptist Church, 6611 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Entombment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 31, 2020
