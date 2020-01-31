KENNETH A. MORINA (Age 88)
Kenneth A. Morina of Washington, DC, transitioned on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, MD. He was the son of the late Wallace and Annie Mae Morina. He leaves to cherish his memories his sons; Tyrone, Sr. (Seena), Darnell (Cynthia); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. On Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at Trinidad Baptist Church, 6611 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Entombment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.