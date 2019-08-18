The Washington Post

KENNETH POLL

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Notice
Kenneth Oscar Poll (Age 93)  

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, of Kensington, MD, passed away peacefully in his home. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne Grace Poll; survived by his loving family Chris Leber (Anne), Larry Leber (Colleen), Ken Leber (Brenda) and niece Joyce Smith of St. Charles, MO. Accomplished engineering professional, life long travel enthusiast, World War II U.S. Navy Veteran. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019
