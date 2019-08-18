Kenneth Oscar Poll (Age 93)
On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, of Kensington, MD, passed away peacefully in his home. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne Grace Poll; survived by his loving family Chris Leber (Anne), Larry Leber (Colleen), Ken Leber (Brenda) and niece Joyce Smith
of St. Charles, MO. Accomplished engineering professional, life long travel enthusiast, World War II U.S. Navy
Veteran. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.