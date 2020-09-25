KENNETH ROBINSON



Kenneth George Robinson

Died on September 9, 2020 in his home in Arlington, Virginia. He received a law degree from the University of North Carolina and worked for the Department of Justice, the FCC, National Telecommunications and Information Administration and BellSouth. He is preceded in death by his parents, Capt. Kenneth G. Robinson, USN ret. and Elizabeth Shaw Robinson, and by his brother Jerome Robinson. He is survived by four siblings; Dale Agron, Jill Burkert, Shawn Abtahi and Tim Robinson. A virtual funeral service will be aired at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 which can be accessed through the St. George's Episcopal Church website. Memorial donations can be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, 915 N. Oakland St. Arlington, Virginia 22203.



