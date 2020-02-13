KENNETH VINCENT ROGERS
On Friday, February 7, 2020 beloved husband of Cora Williams and father of Todd and Angela Rogers passed away peacefully after a very full and exciting life. A celebration of life and homegoing services will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation 9 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I (Eye) St. SW, Washington DC 20024. Burial to follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ideal Companies Scholarship Fund c/o Ideal Electrical Supply Corporation, 3515 V Street NE, Washington, DC 20018.