KENNETH ROGERS (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God give you peace and strength through this trying..."
    - Margot Woodard
  • "Cora, Sandy and I are deeply saddened at Ken's passing. I..."
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family. Rest In Peace my brother."
    - Larry Smith
Service Information
Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home - Washington
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-882-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
400 I (Eye) St. SW
Washington, DC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
400 I (Eye) St. SW
Washington, DC
KENNETH VINCENT ROGERS  

On Friday, February 7, 2020 beloved husband of Cora Williams and father of Todd and Angela Rogers passed away peacefully after a very full and exciting life. A celebration of life and homegoing services will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation 9 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I (Eye) St. SW, Washington DC 20024. Burial to follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ideal Companies Scholarship Fund c/o Ideal Electrical Supply Corporation, 3515 V Street NE, Washington, DC 20018.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
