REVEREND KENNETH E. SCHWENGEL
On Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet L. Schwengel; mother of David E., Deborah A., and Philip D. Schwengel; brother of Lorraine Schaefer; grandfather of John (Madison), Michael (Meredith), Elena, Anna, and Luke. Relatives and friends may call at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6600 Laurel-Bowie Rd., Bowie, MD on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. where service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m. Interment First Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orphan Grain Train or Lutheran Church Missouri Synod-Disaster Response.