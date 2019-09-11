The Washington Post

KENNETH SCHWENGEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH SCHWENGEL.
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6600 Laurel-Bowie Rd.
Bowie, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6600 Laurel-Bowie Rd.
Bowie, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

REVEREND KENNETH E. SCHWENGEL  

On Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet L. Schwengel; mother of David E., Deborah A., and Philip D. Schwengel; brother of Lorraine Schaefer; grandfather of John (Madison), Michael (Meredith), Elena, Anna, and Luke. Relatives and friends may call at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6600 Laurel-Bowie Rd., Bowie, MD on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. where service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m. Interment First Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orphan Grain Train or Lutheran Church Missouri Synod-Disaster Response.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.