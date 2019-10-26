KENNETH SEIDEL (Age 77)
Of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathryn; son Scott (Jill), daughter Kimberly (Doug); and five grandchildren Sam, Alex, Ella, Bode and Keenan. Graveside services at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA on Monday October 28 at 2 p.m. Shiva in Bethesda, MD to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach Florida. (peggyadams.org/donate
)