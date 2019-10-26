The Washington Post

KENNETH SEIDEL

National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22042
(703)-560-4400
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
King David Memorial Gardens
Falls Church, DC
KENNETH SEIDEL (Age 77)  

Of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathryn; son Scott (Jill), daughter Kimberly (Doug); and five grandchildren Sam, Alex, Ella, Bode and Keenan. Graveside services at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA on Monday October 28 at 2 p.m. Shiva in Bethesda, MD to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach Florida. (peggyadams.org/donate)
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 26, 2019
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
