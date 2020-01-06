

KENNETH MICHAEL SHEERS



Kenneth Michael Sheers, of McLean, VA, passed away on January 3, 2020 at the age of 61. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Sinclair Sheers (nee Adams), daughters, Eleanor Rose Sheers and Mary Grace Sheers, and brother, John Sheers. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Gloria Sheers, and brother, Robert Sheers.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA 22043 on Tuesday, January 7, at 11 am. Interment Garden of Remembrance - Clarksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. The family will be receiving at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA 22043, Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.