

Kenneth Leroy Smock



Passed away on November 21, 2019, at the age of 77.

Ken was born September 23, 1942, in Manhattan, KS. He earned a bachelor's degree from Kansas Wesleyan University before marrying his beloved wife, Jan (Menhusen), on June 5, 1966. After serving in the army during the Vietnam War, Ken earned a Master of Arts from the University of Kansas in 1974, then moved to the Washington, DC area and was a resident of Manassas, VA, for 40 years. For over 30 years, Ken was a top analyst at the CIA where his tireless dedication, expertise, and depth of knowledge on Central Europe and the Balkans were invaluable assets in service of his country.

Ken is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother Edward. Survivors include two sons, Robert (Sarah) and David (Lisa); grandchildren Cora, Lydia, and Thomas; and brother Keith (Lyn).

Ken was a man of singular intelligence, integrity, and warmth who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Ken's life will be held Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas United Methodist Church in Manassas, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Center for Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies at the University of Kansas.