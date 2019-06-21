The Washington Post

KENNETH SOTER

KENNETH McGLOTHLEN SOTER  

Of Springfield, Virginia, age 95, died at Sunrise at Silas Burke House, Burke VA, on June 16, 2019.
 
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lee Soter; daughter Robin Connell; son-in-law Michael Connell; granddaughter, Christine Connell Primm (husband, Michael); and grandson, Christopher Michael Connell; great-grandchildren Jonathan and Caitlyn Primm; brother George, (nephew Don); and brother Bob Soter.
 
A funeral service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA, on Monday June 24, 2019 at 5 p.m. A visitation will follow from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice (capitalcaring.org), or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published in The Washington Post on June 21, 2019
