

KENNETH McGLOTHLEN SOTER



Of Springfield, Virginia, age 95, died at Sunrise at Silas Burke House, Burke VA, on June 16, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lee Soter; daughter Robin Connell; son-in-law Michael Connell; granddaughter, Christine Connell Primm (husband, Michael); and grandson, Christopher Michael Connell; great-grandchildren Jonathan and Caitlyn Primm; brother George, (nephew Don); and brother Bob Soter.

A funeral service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA, on Monday June 24, 2019 at 5 p.m. A visitation will follow from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.