

KENNETH TAPSCOTT

Peacefully at home in Deltona, FL, Kenneth Tapscott was called home on September 8, 2020. He was the third child born to Selby and Daisy Tapscott on December 16, 1932, in Washington, DC. He has four sisters and brothers, Selby (deceased), Clarice Taylor, Leona (deceased), and Alvin (deceased). He leaves behind to mourn his passing his longtime friend and partner Diane Johnson, his sister Clarice Taylor, children, Pamela T. Lassiter and Kenneth Daryl Tapscott; also granddaughters, Candice Stewart and Shatai Gray, and a great-grandson, Karter Gray. Services previously held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Arrangements were made by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Crematory Society in New Smyrna Beach, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store