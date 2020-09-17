1/
KENNETH TAPSCOTT
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENNETH TAPSCOTT  
Peacefully at home in Deltona, FL, Kenneth Tapscott was called home on September 8, 2020. He was the third child born to Selby and Daisy Tapscott on December 16, 1932, in Washington, DC. He has four sisters and brothers, Selby (deceased), Clarice Taylor, Leona (deceased), and Alvin (deceased). He leaves behind to mourn his passing his longtime friend and partner Diane Johnson, his sister Clarice Taylor, children, Pamela T. Lassiter and Kenneth Daryl Tapscott; also granddaughters, Candice Stewart and Shatai Gray, and a great-grandson, Karter Gray. Services previously held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Arrangements were made by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Crematory Society in New Smyrna Beach, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved