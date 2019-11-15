

Kenneth Alden Tomlin (Age 88)



Of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home in Boonsboro, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of the late Zara "Jean" Tomlin. He had been a resident of Washington, DC as well as Taylors Landing, Maryland.

Born on June 3, 1931, in Afton, Virginia, he was the son of the late Laurence Lee and Sarah Lillian (Collison) Tomlin. He is survived by son, Michael Tomlin and his wife, Teri of Bethesda; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Paulynn E. Tomlin. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at