Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH "KEN" WALDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Kenneth E. Walden "Ken" (Age 96)

Of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of McLean, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The son of Daniel "Webb" Walden and Samantha Robertson Walden, he was born December 4, 1923, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. In 1942, Ken received the "Lake Honor Award" when he graduated from the School of the Ozarks (now College of the Ozarks), in Point Lookout, Missouri. He attended the University of Arkansas for one year from 1942 to 1943, before his studies were interrupted by World War II. Ken served as a Merchant Marine from 1943 to 1944, then received a direct commission in the U.S. Army and proudly served in the Pacific from 1944 to 1946. After the war, he returned to the University of Arkansas and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ken worked as an engineer and became a Licensed Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Kansas. In 1955, he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Missouri and was admitted to the bar in Kansas, then later in Indiana and the District of Columbia. Ken was also admitted to the Federal Bar, the Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia, and was admitted to practice before the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. From 1955 to 1960, Ken was employed as an examiner of the U.S. Patent Office, in Washington, DC. He later practiced patent law in various capacities from 1960 to 1972. In 1972, Ken joined the Office of General Counsel, Department of the Navy, and was stationed at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC. He later became Patent Counsel at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, until his retirement in 1992. Ken took up oil painting after retirement, a hobby which gave him much joy and provided his family with many wonderful paintings by which to remember him. He loved meeting people, and he greatly enjoyed serving as an usher during his many years of membership at The National Presbyterian Church in Washington, DC. Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Lanning Walden, originally from Canton, Ohio. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Diane Walden (David Whitehead); and his granddaughters, Samantha Virginia and Emily Grace. The family will receive friends for a gathering to remember and celebrate his life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Cedarfield, 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Richmond, Virginia 23233.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close