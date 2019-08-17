

A longtime Washington Tax Attorney, who served as Chief Council of the Internal Revenue Service by Presidential Appointment (and Senate confirmation), from 1969 to 1972, died at home in Chevy Chase, MD on August 11, 2019. Mr. Worthy was born in Dawson, GA, in 1920. He attended The Citadel, Emory and Harvard, and served as a Captain in the Army in World War II and the Korean War

He came to Washington in 1947 and for over forty years practiced law with the firm of Hamel, Park & Saunders and its successor, Hopkins & Sutter (now Foley & Lardner). He served as president of the Bannockburn Citizens Association and of the Barker Foundation, a member of the Boards of Trustees at the Chelsea School in Hyattsville and St. John's College in Annapolis, and a member of the Diocesan Council of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. He was a member of the Metropolitan Club, City Tavern Club, and Chevy Chase Club.

Mr. Worthy was married to Eleanor Vreeland Blewett, of Newport News, VA, from 1947 until her death in 1981. He was married to Katherine VanAusdal Teasley, of Washington, from 1983 until her death in 2019 at their home in St. Simon's, GA. He is survived by his son, Skeeter Worthy (Anne); three stepdaughters, Lisa Ourisman (John), Kris Duderstadt (Tom), Lauris Geheren (Mike); and two stepsons, John Jackson, Jr. (Linda) and David Jackson (Lynne); 17 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. His daughter, Jeffrie Worthy Steenwerth, died in 2008.