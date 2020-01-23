

Kenneth D. Zastrow



Kenneth D. Zastrow, 88, of Colesville, MD, passed away on January 16, 2020, from complications of ischemic stroke. He was born August 7, 1931, in the Town of Wheatfield, NY, to Albert and Gertrude (Gombert) Zastrow. Ken earned his Electrical Engineering degree from Syracuse University. He worked 44 years in the U.S. Army research and development laboratories. In retirement he became a professional artist-blacksmith.

He was preceded in death by sister Nancy Neyerlin and brother Paul Zastrow, both of Mobile, AL. Ken is survived by sister Gladene Morgan of Tonawanda, NY; his wife of 65 years Nancy B. Zastrow of Colesville; and his five children, Margaret (Eric) Beyersdorf of Fayetteville, NC, Jonathan Zastrow of Kensington, MD, Timothy (Mary) Zastrow of Riverdale, MD, Rebecca (David) Canales of Fort Wayne, IN, and Benjamin (Monique) Zastrow of Silver Spring, MD; as well as 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 2 p.m. at the Sandy Spring Friends Meeting House, 17715 Meeting House Rd., Sandy Spring, MD, with light refreshments to follow. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandy Spring Friends Meeting or to Artist-Blacksmith Association of North America.