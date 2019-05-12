KENNON AYER HATCHER GRIFFING
On August 11, 2018, Kennon Ayer Hatcher Griffing, age 81 of Fairfax, VA passed away peacefully. Born in Macon, Georgia to Thomas Ayer Hatcher and Madge Martha Kennon Hatcher, she graduated from the University of Georgia
, Athens, in 1958 with an ABJ (Journalism) and earned a Master of Arts in Teaching (English) from Memphis State University, Memphis, in 1977. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Commander Edward Perry Griffing, USN (ret), Kennon is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Ayer Craig and Elizabeth Anne Griffing, her son-in-law Harold Potter Craig III, and her grandson Harold Potter Craig IV. Her funeral service will be held on May 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Old Post Chapel in Arlington National Cemetery.