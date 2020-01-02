

KENT G. HUNTINGTON

Attorney



Kent Gerald Huntington, 55, CEO & Chief Counsel, Huntington Solutions LLC, and former Department of Justice attorney died on December 29, 2019. Over his professional career, Mr. Huntington provided legal advice and business strategy to federal agencies, international corporations, SME start-ups, and captive corporations, of all shapes and sizes.

Mr. Huntington was born in Plattsburg, NY and grew up in Wilmington, NY just outside of Lake Placid. He graduated from Union College and Georgetown University Law Center. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Kirlin Huntington (Missy), whom he met while working as a paralegal prior to law school, his daughters Anne Marie Huntington and Grace Huntington, and his brothers Bruce Huntington and Scott Huntington of Wilmington, NY.

Visitation will be at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20007 on Friday, January 3 from 6 to 8 pm. (complimentary valet parking). Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 3630 Quesada St., NW, Washington, DC 20015, on Saturday, January 4 at 11 am. Interment All Souls Cemetery.