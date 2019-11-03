KENT DARROW KRAMER (Age 74)
Died peacefully on October 7, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He made his transition at home, surrounded by the love of family and friends--both those at his bedside and afar. A native of Ohio, Kent was a long-time resident of DC, where he worked for US Customs and was a very active member of the Gurdjieff Society of Washington DC. He is remembered fondly for his keen sense of humor, his love of art, nature and travel, and his devotion to spiritual understanding. Services will be private in Ohio.