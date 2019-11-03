The Washington Post

KENT KRAMER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENT KRAMER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

KENT DARROW KRAMER (Age 74)  

Died peacefully on October 7, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He made his transition at home, surrounded by the love of family and friends--both those at his bedside and afar. A native of Ohio, Kent was a long-time resident of DC, where he worked for US Customs and was a very active member of the Gurdjieff Society of Washington DC. He is remembered fondly for his keen sense of humor, his love of art, nature and travel, and his devotion to spiritual understanding. Services will be private in Ohio.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.